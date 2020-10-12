NOBLESVILLE — A Hamilton County judge has continued a hearing on a request from Madison County to recover attorney fees from a lawsuit over redistricting.
Hamilton Superior Court 1 Judge Mike Casati set Oct. 29 for a hearing on the county’s claim for attorney fees in a lawsuit brought by residents Kevin Sipe and Wesley Likens. The lawsuit sought to deny the setting of new district boundaries for the three seats on the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
Casati can grant the summary motion filed on behalf of Sipe and Likens that legal fees are not owed to the county or deny that motion and grant the county’s motion for the awarding of legal fees.
Although Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Tom Clem granted a preliminary injunction that would have maintained the original boundaries, the Indiana Court of Appeals stayed the injunction and ruled the new district lines could be used for the 2020 election.
Madison County, through attorney Jonathan Hughes with the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans, contends the county is entitled to $156,759 from Sipe and Likens for the cost of the legal action in January and the subsequent appeals.
Attorneys Bryce Owens and Chris Gilley, representing Sipe and Likens, contended Hughes failed to provide them with a copy of time spent on the case, hourly rate and a contract.
“It goes to the determination of fees owed,” Owens said.
Gilley said there was no proof of a vote in a public meeting to file an appeal in the case and to hire Bose McKinney & Evans.
Owens also had requested emails between the commissioners and Hughes pertaining to the counterclaim for the awarding of fees.
Hughes contended the email was covered under attorney/client privilege and that county officials did raise that contention.
Casati said the attorney can file that for their client and asked Owens for his legal basis.
Owens said he couldn’t cite a case on that legal point.
Concerning the awarding of legal fees, Hughes said when an injunction is wrongly issued the court can award damages for the injunction and appeal.
“The point is it makes the county whole,” Hughes said of the requested damages from Sipe and Likens.
“The Court of Appeals ruled the plaintiffs cannot prevail,” he said. “They don’t like the ruling.”
Hughes said the county commissioners are having a battle with the Madison County Council over who will provide legal representation.
“Not a good way to run a county,” he said.
Owens said it was impossible to determine the legal costs without the requested documents.
“They’re upset with the press interest in this case,” he said.
Gilley requested the continuance so that the requested time sheets could be reviewed.
“This is clearly a tactic to delay the hearing,” attorney Steve Unger of Bose McKinney & Evans said.
