ANDERSON — The Indiana Court of Appeals has overturned the conviction of Zachary Fix on a felony charge of burglary while armed with a deadly weapon.
The ruling was announced Monday and ordered Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper to resentence Fix.
The appellate court affirmed Fix’s conviction on charges of burglary and robbery.
The appeal was filed by local attorney Paul Podlejski
In 2017 Fix and Bobby Yeagy entered the residence of Larry Mudd with the intent to rob Mudd, who is confined to a hospital-style bed.
Before the burglary Yeagy knew that the back door of Mudd’s house was unlocked to allow the delivery of his lunch from a local restaurant.
Before entering Mudd’s house, Fix cut off the electrical power and cable lines and disabled an outdoor surveillance camera.
Mudd was awake at the time and knew Fix and Yeagy entered his residence. The two men searched around Mudd’s bed and asked for money.
At some point Mudd pointed a gun, which was hidden in his bed sheets, at Fix. Fix wrestled the gun from Mudd and struck him on the side of the head.
After searching the house, Fix gave Mudd two Xanax pills to make him tired and returned to the scene after 45 minutes.
Taken from Mudd’s residence were 12 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, tools and several credit and debit cards.
The Court of Appeals ruled that because Fix didn’t enter the Mudd residence while armed, he could not be charged with the higher felony charge of burglary while armed with a deadly weapon.
The court reversed Fix’s conviction on the Level 2 felony charge and directed the local court to sentence him on the lesser included charge of burglary and armed robbery, both Level 3 felony charges.
