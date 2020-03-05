ANDERSON — In a sharply worded opinion, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled the newly drawn maps for the three Madison County commissioner districts will prevail.
The Indiana Court of Appeals issued its opinion Thursday in which the judges ruled the county’s redistricting was in compliance with state law and Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Thomas Clem erred in issuing a preliminary injunction.
“The Court of Appeals issued its opinion in the redistricting case and upheld the new maps as drawn by the commissioners as appropriate,” County Attorney Jonathan Hughes said. “Our client is understandably pleased with the Court of Appeals’ decision. Our client is also thankful for the expedited manner in which this appeal was decided.”
Last year, the Madison County Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance to change the maps for the three districts based on population.
Kevin Sipe and Wesley Likens filed a legal challenge to the ordinance on Dec. 30 maintaining the proper procedure wasn’t followed by the auditor not calling a special meeting and the dividing of Anderson Township into the three districts.
Attorney Bryce Owens, representing Sipe and Likens, said he was surprised by the ruling.
“If the case goes forward it will be a trial in Hamilton County,” he said. “With the ruling and wording a judge would rule the same way.”
Owens is uncertain of the next step in the process.
“I'm pleased with the Court of Appeals' expedited and reasoned decision affirming equal representation for everyone in Madison County,” Commissioner Mike Phipps said of the decision. “It is unfortunate; however, that we had to defend the county from the lawsuit."
Phipps said the county has filed a claim with the court asking the plaintiffs to pay the county's court costs so taxpayers are reimbursed.
“The Madison County Board of County Commissioners' Redistricting Ordinance does not run afoul of the redistricting statute,” the opinion reads. “The Plaintiffs cannot prevail on the merits of their case, and the trial court erred in granting their request for a preliminary injunction.”
The Indiana Court of Appeals said it was not a legal requirement for the Madison County auditor to call a special redistricting meeting of the commissioners.
“If the General Assembly intended to impose such a restriction, it could have done so explicitly,” the court wrote. “Accordingly the trial court clearly erred in concluding that the Redistricting Ordinance was procedurally defective.”
The court’s opinion states that the 2010 census showed a population in the old North District was 24,353; it was 77,288 in the Middle District and 29,995 in the South District.
It notes that with Anderson Township's division into the three new districts it changed the population to 44,264 in District 1 (North), 44,008 in District 2 (Middle) and 43,364 in District 3 (South).
“Indeed, the Commissioners had a compelling reason for dividing Anderson Township among the commissioner districts,” the opinion reads, “to divide the population of Madison County into districts that are roughly equal population.”
The judges said the local court erred in finding the ordinance invalid because it didn’t contain language on the necessity to divide Anderson Township.
“It is mathematically impossible to divide Madison County into districts of roughly equal population without dividing Anderson Township,”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.