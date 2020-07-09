ANDERSON — An employee of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department who works in the courthouse has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the employee was tested on June 25 at a local CVS pharmacy but didn’t learn the test results for 12 days.
“That is unacceptable,” he said.
Mellinger said the employee had experienced symptoms for the virus and, although the symptoms were gone, decided to be tested.
“The employee had no symptoms at that point and never had a fever,” he said.
Mellinger said the employee returned to work and, on Tuesday, was notified by the State Department of Health of the positive test.
“The typical quarantine period is 14 days and it was almost two weeks after the test that the employee was notified it was a positive outcome,” Mellinger said.
He said that the employee was showing no symptoms Tuesday and that the state health department said the employee could return to work.
Mellinger said everyone who was in close contact with the employee during the past two weeks was tested Wednesday by the Madison County Health Department.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator for the health department, said testing is being offered to all essential county employees.
She said the county has consistently been getting test results back within 48 hours.
“Twelve days is not acceptable,” Grimes said. “We need to get test results back as fast as possible.”
He said the employee is currently not working and the Sheriff’s Department is awaiting the most recent test results before making a decision on the employee returning to work.
“It has been a confusing timeline,” Mellinger said of the delay in getting the initial test results. “We tested everyone so they will remain calm.”
He said the officers working security at the Madison County Government Center are wearing masks at the request of the judges as the courts reopen for in-person hearings.
