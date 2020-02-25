ANDERSON — An Anderson man, convicted by a jury for unlawful possession of a firearm, received an additional six months of jail for his behavior during his sentencing hearing.
A jury found Dominique Brisker guilty of Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felony on Jan. 16.
Authorities said Brisker and Deonta DeWayne Anderson were involved in a shooting at the Quick Stop Marathon at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Madison Avenue on Nov. 1, 2017.
Antonio Moore was shot in the leg at the service station, which had to be closed for several hours while police processed the scene and marked the locations where spent shell casings were found. Moore ran from the site and was later treated Community Hospital, according to reports from the Anderson Police Department.
Brisker was arrested in Minneapolis after the shooting and Anderson was arrested in Michigan.
In January, Brisker left the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of possessing a firearm. He informed the court that he did not want to be present for the remainder of the trial where jurors were then informed there was a second phase of the trial because Brisker had been convicted of a prior felony.
Brisker was returned to the Madison County Detention Center before jurors found him guilty of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
On Tuesday, Madison Circuit Court 4 Judge David A. Happe sentenced Brisker to 12 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.
Following the judge’s sentence, Brisker began swearing and overturned several chairs and a table inside the courtroom. Happe then found Brisker in contempt and ordered him to serve an additional six months of prison time.
