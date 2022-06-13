Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.