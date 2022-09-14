ANDERSON — Alexandria resident Douglas Qualls has plead guilty to three felony counts of sexual misconduct incidents with a minor.
Qualls, 41, entered pleas of guilty Monday to attempted vicarious sexual gratification, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.
Qualls entered the pleas just before jury selection was to begin, according to deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp.
Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper set sentencing for Sept. 28.
In 2020, a 10-year-old girl said that Qualls would show her lesbian pornography on his iPad, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Brian Holtzleiter of the Alexandria Police Department.
She described the videos in detail to officers and said Qualls said he was aroused by the videos and wanted to know if he could touch himself or if she wanted to touch herself while she was watching the movies.
The girl said Qualls said she had to keep the incidents a secret because her mother would be upset with him. He encouraged her to watch the videos in the bathroom, according to the affidavit.
Qualls told officers he talked to the girl “about the birds and bees” and told her that touching oneself is normal and a way to release stress and said he taught the girl a technique he also taught his wife, Holtzleiter wrote.
Qualls said he was the one watching the videos and touching himself and did not realize the girl could see what he was watching, according to the affidavit. He realized she saw the video when the girl asked about something occurring in the video and then he explained what was happening.
He told Holtzleiter the girl was “uncomfortable and shocked,” according to the affidavit.