ANDERSON — An Alexandria man has been ordered to serve a 35-year prison sentence following his conviction on two felony counts of child molesting.
Kirby McPhearson, 49, was found guilty last month by a Madison Circuit Court Division 6 jury that found him guilty of molesting a girl under the age of 12.
Judge Mark Dudley Friday sentenced McPhearson to 35 years with the Indiana Department of Corrections on each of the two felony counts. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
McPhearson will have to serve a minimum of 85% of the sentence, or 29 years, in prison.
McPhearson said he wants to appeal his convictions and Judge Dudley named an attorney to handle the appeal.
McPhearson was arrested in 2020 after an investigation by the Indiana State Police that was requested by the Indiana Department of Child Services after they received a report of child molestation, according to an affidavit for probable cause arrest by Jason Callaway, a state trooper.
Callaway said he was present for a forensic interview on Oct. 7, 2018, where a girl told authorities she had sexual encounters with McPhearson in Elwood on multiple occasions in 2016, according to the affidavit.
The girl was under the age of 12 when the acts are reported to have taken place.
Callaway said he met with McPhearson and his wife at their home on Dec. 12, 2018, but they declined to answer any questions without an attorney present. McPhearson, however, did deny the allegations.
The state’s case was presented by deputy prosecutors Matt Savage and Donna Duncan.