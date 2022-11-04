ANDERSON — A 32-year-old Anderson man has been convicted of molesting a 5-year-old girl in separate incidents in 2017.
A Madison Circuit Court Division 1 jury returned guilty verdicts against Wayne Blinson on two felony counts of child molesting after two hours of deliberations Thursday.
Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims set sentencing for Nov. 28. Blinson is facing a maximum sentence of 52 years.
The state’s case was presented by deputy prosecutor Jesse Miller; Blinson was represented by John Reeder and Tracy Carrilo.
Blinson was arrested in 2018 at his residence in the 900 block of West First Street.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Blinson was suspected of fondling the girl in February 2017 and then having sexual intercourse with her.
During a Kids Talk interview in September, the girl said Blinson fondled her more than once.
Court documents state that Blinson followed the girl into a shower and had sexual intercourse with her. A second incident took place in a kitchen, according to documents.
Blinson allegedly told the girl if she told anyone, he would “spank her one million times."
According to the affidavit, the alleged incidents occurred while Blinson was watching the girl while her mother was at work.
Deputies were able to collect what is believed to be DNA evidence from the residence, according to the affidavit.
Blinson refused to be interviewed by deputies concerning the allegations.