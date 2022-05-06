ANDERSON — A Madison County jury has found an Anderson man guilty of attempted murder and being an habitual offender.
The Madison Circuit Court jury found Toriono T. Johnson, 44, 1900 block of Morton Street, guilty Thursday on felony charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a serious felon, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
In separate deliberations, the jurors found Johnson guilty of being a habitual offender.
Judge Mark Dudley set sentencing for June 3. Johnson is facing a maximum sentence of 72 years.
The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutors Shari Blessing and Alex Echeverria; Johnson was represented by local attorney Dave Alger.
Johnson was arrested by Anderson police in August 2020 in connection with a shooting near the intersection of 16th Street and Madison Avenue.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Department Detective Norman Rayford, upon arriving at the scene, police saw a man fire shots at a truck driven by Aaron Boyd, who suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. A passenger in the truck was not injured.
APD Officer Gabe Bailey fired a round at the suspect “in defense of two victims” who were inside a truck, according to a press release. The suspect was not struck by Bailey’s gunfire, according to a press release from the Anderson Police Department.
Officers chased the suspect on foot and saw him jump over a fence in the 1600 block of Hendricks Street. The suspect evaded officers. But, in the backyard, they found two bags containing marijuana, a loaded revolver and a pair of peach-colored shorts.
Later that day, Capt. Mike Lee was conducting a search of the area and overheard Johnson, who was speaking to a woman in a nearby alley, say “my shorts were peach, so they should be easy to find.”
Lee then approached Johnson and identified himself as a police officer, according to the affidavit.
Without provocation, Johnson then told Lee that “all I did was stand my ground. I didn’t do anything wrong,” the affidavit states. Johnson was then placed under arrest.
Police said hundreds of people were gathered in the vicinity of 16th Street and Madison Avenue at the time Boyd was shot and that at least three people discharged firearms.