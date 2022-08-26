ANDERSON — The murder trial of Demareyon Robinson in connection with the 2020 shooting of Quincy Malone starts Monday.
Robinson, 20, Anderson, is set to go on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 4.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna and deputy prosecutor Matt Savage will be presenting the state’s case and Bryan Williams is representing Robinson.
Last week it took a Madison County jury only 45 minutes to convict co-defendant Kyrell Cole, 19, guilty on murder and firearms enhancement charges in the shooting death of Malone.
Hanna said Cole is facing a possible 85-year sentence.
Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper set sentencing for Aug. 31.
Cole was arrested in 2020 and Robinson in 2021.
Malone died of a single gunshot wound to the chest at his residence on the northeast corner of 21st and Morton streets in November 2020.
Robinson was located and arrested by U.S. Marshals and the Fishers Police Department while they were investigating an unrelated incident, and APD detectives were contacted.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Detective Josh Senseney, Cole and Robinson went to Malone’s house to see about trading guns.
A witness inside the residence at the time said Cole displayed a handgun and commented that it was loaded.
The witness told investigators that Cole attempted to get Malone to fire the weapon outside the door, which Malone declined to do.
At some point, another man entered the residence and Robinson, according to the affidavit, said to the witness, “Don’t move.”
When the witness turned, she said, she saw Robinson pointing a handgun at Malone’s chest and then firing the weapon.
Malone yelled “Get down” to the witness, and she noticed Cole pointing a gun at Malone. She heard several more gunshots.
The court document states there were four suspects, but only two have been identified.
At the time, an area resident said he was walking home from work and noticed two men standing in an alley to the north of 21st Street. The witness said he went into his house and heard four gunshots and then saw two men running down the alley.