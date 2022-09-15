ANDERSON – An Anderson man has entered guilty pleas in the 2019 death of his girlfriend and her two unborn children.
Skye’lar De’andre White, 32, pled guilty Wednesday through a plea agreement to a charge of voluntary manslaughter, the lesser included offense to a charge of murder and a feticide enhancement in Madison Circuit Court Division 3.
Judge Andrew Hopper set sentencing for Sept. 30.
The plea agreement negotiated by deputy Madison County prosecutors Dan Kopp and Justine Szostak calls for a cap of 30 years on the executed portion of any sentence.
The charge stems from an August 2019 incident in which police were called to St. Vincent Anderson hospital to investigate a shooting. When they arrived they were told Alexis Wasson was shot in the back of her head, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Anderson Police Detective Christopher Frazier.
White's mother told police she was awakened by her son banging on her front door around 3 a.m. She said her son was in a frantic state saying "it was an accident," and that his girlfriend was shot in her home, the affidavit states.
When asked where Wasson was, according to the affidavit, White said she was in the car.
"The witness got dressed and immediately ran to the car and found the victim in the front passenger's seat, of the victim's vehicle," according to the affidavit.
Another witness asked if Wasson was hurt and White said, "the gun went off and grazed her head," the affidavit states.
The document states White ran from the residence on foot once his mother left to take Wasson to the hospital.
"Investigators determined Skye'lar White made no attempt to get the victim medical treatment and did not contact 911 for help," Frazier stated in the affidavit.
During the execution of a search warrant, a 9 mm shell casing was located behind the headboard of the victim's bed behind the mattress, but a 9 mm pistol was not located in the home, or in the home where White's mother lives.
White was later located by detectives in the 2000 block of West 16th Street and arrested on a charge of murder and two counts of feticide.