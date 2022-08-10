ANDERSON — An Anderson man has received a 12 year sentence after pleading guilty to two felony counts of child molesting.
Dustin A. Wheatley, 33, was sentenced Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court 3 by Judge Andrew Hopper to serve eight years with the Indiana Department of Correction and four years on formal probation.
As part of a plea agreement, deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp dismissed a more serious charge of child molesting.
Kopp said the girl repeatedly stated in a deposition that no sexual intercourse took place, which is required for the higher-level felony charge.
He said Wheatley admitted to touching the child with sexual intent three different times.
During an initial court appearance, Wheatley said he resides in Fort Bragg, California.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Wheatley first assaulted a 4- or 5-year-old girl in 2014, and two additional incidents occured between Oct. 25, 2018, and July 2019 at two different Anderson addresses.
Wheatley told the girl not to tell anyone or he would go to jail, according to the court document.
Wheatley said he lived in Alexandria for a period of time with relatives and flew his plane to California.
He testified he last worked at a California gas station.