ANDERSON — A 36-year-old Anderson man has been sentenced to a 35-year prison sentence for child sex crimes after being caught on video by Predator Catchers, an online group not affiliated with law enforcement. Predator Catchers groups are vigilantes who pose as teenagers to lure targeted men into meet-ups for sex, then video a public confrontation to seek a confession. They then post the videos on their websites.
Travis Wayne Perrine, 200 block of West Sixth Street, entered guilty pleas earlier this month in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 after being arrested in October.
Deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp said Perrine entered into a plea agreement on charges of attempted child molesting and child solicitation.
Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper sentenced Perrine Wednesday to 35 years with 30 years to be served and five years on formal probation.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a Predator Catchers decoy pretending to be a 13-year-old boy, made contact with Perrine through the social media dating platform Grindr on Oct. 4.
Four days later, the Predator Catcher decoy received a text message from Perrine that he had intentions of meeting up with a 13-year-old girl to have sexual relations, according to the court document.
Before meeting the decoy, Perrine knew the person was claiming to be 13, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The court document states that Perrine and the decoy agreed to meet at the IHOP in Anderson and later met at the Gas America station.
Perrine was confronted by Predator Catchers at the gas station, and Anderson police were called.
During an interview with APD Officer Matt Jarrett, Perrine said he was confused about whether the decoy was male or female.
Perrine admitted to police that he started the conversation with the decoy about sexual activity, according to the affidavit. He has been on Indiana’s registered sex offender list since 2011 for an offense against a child.