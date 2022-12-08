ANDERSON – A 32-year-old Anderson man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison following his conviction in November of molesting a 5-year-old girl.
A Madison Circuit Court Division 1 jury after two hours of deliberations found Wayne Blinson guilty on two felony counts of child molesting.
Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims sentenced Blinson in November to 38 years in prison on a Level 1 felony charge of child molesting and 10 years on a lesser charge of child molesting.
Judge Sims ordered the sentences served concurrently.
The state’s case was presented by deputy prosecutor Jesse Miller, and Blinson was represented by John Reeder and Tracy Carrillo.
Blinson was arrested in 2018 at his home in the 900 block of West First Street.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Blinson was suspected of fondling the girl in February 2017 and then having sexual intercourse with her.
During a Kids Talk interview in September, the girl said Blinson fondled her more than once.
The court documents cite several incidents, including Blinson following the girl into a shower..
Blinson, according to the document, told the girl if she told anyone he would “spank her one million times."
According to the affidavit, the incidents occurred while Blinson was watching the girl while her mother was at work.
Deputies were able to collect what is believed to be DNA evidence from the residence, according to the affidavit.
Blinson refused to be interviewed by deputies at the time.