ANDERSON – A Chesterfield man received an 18-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to four felony counts of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.
Jack Carr, 66, was sentenced Wednesday by Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper to 18 years with 12 to be served with the Indiana Department of Correction and six years suspended on formal probation.
He previously entered the guilty pleas on two counts of child exploitation and two counts of possession of child pornography in Madison Circuit Court Division 3.
Deputy prosecutor Dan Koop said Carr entered into a plea agreement with the executed sentence capped at 12 years.
According to the probable cause affidavits, the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force was informed in September 2020 by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that Carr had uploaded 18 files of child pornography, several that were uploaded more than once.
The videos depict male and female children performing various sexual acts.
When questioned by investigators, Carr admitted to viewing the child pornography.
“I never thought anyone would find that out, because I sure in the hell didn’t want my wife or anyone else to find out,” Carr told investigators.
A second probable cause affidavit states that in January 2022 the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force was notified by the FBI that an undercover operation in Wisconsin found that between Oct. 5, 2020, and Nov. 17, 2020, that Carr distributed images of child pornography to several different groups.
The investigation determined Carr distributed nine videos and seven images of child pornography.