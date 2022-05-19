ANDERSON — The 10 graduates of the county’s Problem Solving Court program all mentioned how it has changed their lives.
The ten people graduated from the program Wednesday in the Anderson City Building auditorium that was filled with family members and friends, past graduates and those currently in the program.
Drug Court started in 2000, Mental Health Court in 2007 and the Re-Entry Court in 2008.
Katie Stapleton, coordinator of the Problem Solving Court, said since 2000 that 665 of the 1,264 participants have graduated from the program.
Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims, who oversees the court, said the event was to celebrate the graduates.
“This inspires hope for the participants still in the program,” Warner Sims said. “Treatment courts is giving hope.
“We’re celebrating life restored through treatment court,” she said. “Your transformation is amazing.”
Graduate Bobbi Shoemaker, 42, was also graduating from Ivy Tech Community College to be an addictions counselor on Thursday.
“I was in Re-Entry Court was because I was an addict and struggled with addiction my whole life,” she said.
Shoemaker said methamphetamine was her drug of choice.
“This will be my 17th month,” she explained. “Some people graduate sooner and some graduate later. It’s a case-by-case basis”
Shoemaker said the program has taught her how to get out of the criminal thinking and she now thinks before acting.
“I know there is a repercussion to all my thoughts, good or bad,” she said. “It has changed my life.”
Shoemaker said family members attended both graduation ceremonies.
She served four years in prison and learned about the re-entry court.
“Prison was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Shoemaker said. “It changed my whole perception on life. It gave me a new meaning to what life is.”
She said the Problem Solving Court is tough but they know what they’re doing.
“Judge Sims cares,” Shoemaker said. “It’s been a long time since someone cared about people; it shows.”
Tyrone Rayford, 42, graduated from the program last November and currently works at Barber Manufacturing.
“I had some criminal charges and from there I went to purposeful incarceration and Mental Health Court,” he said.
“I turned my life around,” Rayford said. “Went through a lot of challenges too.”
He said it was a good experience to go through the Problem Solving Court because they provide a lot of tools to handle different situations.
“I’m doing good,” Rayford said. “It’s the toughest challenge of your life but at the same time it’s well worth it.”
Paul Beyer, 35, graduated from Problem Solving Court in May 2021 and is president of the Alumni Council.
He said methamphetamine was his drug of choice but has been off drugs for three years.
“It gave me a foundation to stand on, career, job, schooling and education,” Beyer said. “Have my own house, my own car when I walked out of there.”
Beyer said before that he was just trying to support his drug habit.
He said the Alumni Group works to give back to the community by cleaning up parks and tent city and anywhere they can.
“I heard about the Problem Solving Court, all negative things,” Beyer laughed. “From people that failed the program.
“If you want to change your life this is where to do it,” he said.