INDIANAPOLIS — Detreck Wilson, 50, of Anderson, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents, on Sept. 13, 2021, law enforcement officers learned that Anderson City Court had issued a warrant for Wilson’s arrest for failure to appear. On Sept. 14, 2021, law enforcement officers located Wilson at the Anderson Inn. Officers were aware that Wilson was a previously convicted felon.
Wilson admitted to officers that he had two prior felony convictions and possessed the handgun found on the nightstand. Wilson was previously convicted of strangulation and nonsupport of a dependent in Madison County.
Wilson is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms due to these felony convictions.
The FBI investigated the case, and the Anderson Police Department assisted. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson.
As part of the sentence, Magnus-Stinson ordered that Wilson be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for two years after his release from federal prison.