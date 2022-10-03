ANDERSON — A former Anderson couple has entered into plea agreements on charges of child molesting and sexual battery.
Jeremiah Short, 41, pleaded guilty last week in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 to two felony counts of child molesting.
Short’s former wife, Misty Mercer, pleaded guilty Friday to a felony count of sexual battery; a charge of child molesting was dismissed.
Short and Mercer are to be sentenced Nov. 4 after the plea agreements were filed
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson police officer Kris Ockomon, the alleged incidents were discovered in 2018 when two girls under the age of 14 said during a forensic interview that Short had performed sexual acts on them and had them perform sex acts on him.
Mercer, who was married to Short at the time, is alleged in the court documents to have observed the acts and was a participant.
The older girl said when both Short and Mercer would touch her, they were touching each other in a sexual manner.