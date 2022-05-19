MUNCIE — An arrest warrant was issued May 18 against an Indianapolis grandmother accused of reckless homicide in the death of her 4-year-old granddaughter.
The arrest warrant charges Donna Randolph, 48, with failure to appear for a pre-trial hearing in Delaware Circuit Court 3. As of Friday, Randolph was not listed as being held in the Delaware County Jail.
The granddaughter, Tavionna Ford, died in the car accident which occurred on I-69 near Chesterfield on June 3, 2014. Randolph was reportedly driving a Chrysler 300 that was carrying the girl and other relatives.
Randolph’s southbound car made a U-turn pulling out of the median near Exit 234 to head north. Randolph allegedly felt the tire pressure go low and pulled into a crossover which is off-limits to non-emergency vehicles.
Randolph said she felt the tire blow and was then hit from behind by a Dodge pick-up truck driven by a 72-year-old Michigan man.
Randolph is charged with one count of reckless homicide and one count of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a Schedule 1 or II substance in the blood.
There have been 11 continuances of Randolph’s jury trial. The latest was set for June 13. However, she did not appear for a May 17 pretrial conference.
Judge Linda Ralu Wolf authorized an arrest warrant for Randolph’s failure to appear.
A similar warrant was issued in 2017 when Randolph failed to appear for a hearing. Then, she was held without bond until a trial date was set followed by a series of continuances.
Randolph was released last August from prison after serving a 1-year, 6-month sentence for being a habitual vehicular substance offender in a separate Marion County case.