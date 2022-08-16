ANDERSON — The Indiana Department of Child Services were twice called to the home where 23-month-old Ryder Stephen died in 2018.
Alyson Stephen, 27, Elwood, is on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 1, charged with the murder of her son.
The state is expected to rest its case on Thursday. Deputy prosecutors Jesse Miller and Justine Szostak are presenting the state’s case and John Reeder is representing Stephen.
Shelby Phipps, a case manager with the Indiana Department of Child Services, testified Tuesday that she was called to the home in January 2018 on a report of a neglect of a dependent.
Phipps said she talked with Stephen’s husband, Jacob Wootton, and grandmothers of the couple and initiated a safety plan with Wootton.
She said a no contact order issued against Wootton was discussed with Stephen.
“I didn’t want another incident to happen,” Phipps said. “If there was a heated argument, Jacob (Wootton) was to leave the house.”
During questioning by Reeder, Phipps said the decision was to leave the children with Stephen during her investigation.
Stephen’s mother, Heather Elbert, testified that the couple and Stephen’s four children resided with them in Anderson in 2018.
Elbert said Wootton had a short fuse when the kids were playing and he was trying to sleep.
She said Wootton was controlling and after he was arrested in March 2018 on a domestic battery charge, her daughter filed for divorce.
Elbert testified that her daughter said Wootton was angry all the time and would shake Ryder’s crib when he was mad, would frequently not come home or would come home high on drugs.
Ada Day, assessment manager for DCS, said she investigated an incident on July 30, 2018, in which it was alleged Wootton kicked down a door and possibly injured a child.
Stephen contacted several weeks later and denied the allegation stating she hadn’t been with Wootton since March.
Wootton was sentenced by Judge Sims to 40 years following his plea of guilty to neglect of a dependent causing death and 12 years as a habitual offender.
Stephen said she did not know what happened to Ryder when he was found unresponsive on Oct. 26, 2018, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Detective Ben Gosnell. She said she put Ryder in the infant bathtub while she got ready for work and left him there with Wootton.
Stephen said she was at work when Ryder was taken to the hospital. The toddler was pronounced dead three days later by doctors at Riley Hospital for Children.
During Ryder’s autopsy, Dr. Chris Poulos, chief physical pathologist for the Marion County coroner, found multiple bruising on Ryder’s head and body “which he stated was not consistent with falling,” Gosnell said in his affidavit.