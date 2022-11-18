ANDERSON — The murder trial of Carl Roy Webb Boards, the man charged with the July killing of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz, has been continued.
As with other appearances by Boards, 42, Anderson, in Madison Circuit Court Division 3, there was a strong police presence Friday for a court hearing.
He is charged with murder, two counts of resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and firearm and habitual offender enhancements.
Nine members of the Elwood Police Department and Shahnavaz’s father attended the brief hearing.
Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper granted the continuance of the Jan. 9 trial date. No new trial date was set, but Hopper set another hearing for Feb. 3.
Hopper has not ruled on a motion by the defense for a change of venue from Madison County because of pretrial publicity surrounding the death of Officer Shahnavaz.
Hopper asked both the state and defense to work together on a timeline to move the case forward.
He asked the lawyers to work on witness lists, expert witness reports and a jury questionnaire.
"Make sure there is enough time to review the discovery material," Hopper said.
Boards is accused of fatally shooting Shahnavaz, 24, through the windshield of his police cruiser early on July 31 near Elwood during a traffic stop.
Just after 2 a.m., Shahnavaz stopped a 2012 Buick LaCrosse near the intersection of Indiana 37 and County Road 1100 North. Police have not provided a reason for the stop.
Officers from Elwood and Madison County found the wounded Shahnavaz and administered life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived.
Shahnavaz was taken by ambulance to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood and later flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis-area hospital, where he died.
Just after 2:30 a.m., Hamilton County officers located the Buick and attempted a traffic stop. The Buick continued southbound on Indiana 37. Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies pursued the Buick and deployed a tire-deflation device near the area of Indiana 37 and 146th Street.
The Buick continued southbound on Indiana 37 toward Interstate 69. While on I-69, Fishers police employed two “precision immobilization techniques.” After the second attempt, the Buick struck a median barrier wall.
Officers took Boards into custody without further incident.