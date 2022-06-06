Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.