ANDERSON — An Elwood man has entered pleas of guilty to four counts of child molesting that includes an executed sentence of 40 years.
Charles Krez, 31, Elwood, entered guilty pleas on two felony charges of child molesting and two felony charges of child molesting through a plea agreement.
Krez is scheduled to be sentenced in Madison Circuit Court Division 1 on Oct. 31 with the terms of the plea agreement calling for an executed sentence of 40 years.
The state’s case was presented by deputy prosecutors Justine Szostak and Dan Koop and Krez was represented by Sean Moore.
Krez previously pleaded guilty on May 31 without a plea agreement
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the Elwood Police Department, the first incident was reported on March 7 when a 6-year-old boy was taken to Community Hospital Anderson.
During a forensic interview, the boy said Krez performed a sex act with him, according to the affidavit of probable cause. A second forensic interview was conducted with a 5-year-old girl, who said Krez had been fondling her for years.
During an initial interview with Elwood police, a DNA sample was taken from Krez, who initially denied the allegations.
Krez told police that something had happened to the boy but it didn’t involve him, according to the affidavit.
When asked if his DNA was on the boy, Krez said that if it was he would be “screwed.” Krez said the DNA may be because of a sex act he performed on himself in the bathroom.
Krez said he tried not to do anything and didn’t know why he had sexual feelings toward kids. He said he quit smoking pot and tried to focus on animals as a means to stop the urges.
Krez admitted later that everything the boy said was true, according to the probable cause affidavit.
“It just happened,” he said in the court documents. According to the affidavit, “his mind wouldn’t stop him from doing it any longer.”
He continued to deny the allegations from the girl.