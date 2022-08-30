ANDERSON — An Elwood man pled guilty to child solicitation after an independent group captured video evidence during an online sting operation.
Steven J. Reed, 40, entered a plea of guilty earlier this month to a Level 4 felony charge of child solicitation.
Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe set sentencing for Sept. 20. Reed is facing a possible prison sentence of 2 to 12 years.
Reed is accused of attempting to meet for a sexual encounter with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.
Instead, he met Christopher Abercrombie, of Indianapolis, who can be seen confronting Reed in the video. Abercrombie leads a group known as EPIC (Exposing Predators of Indiana Children). The group documents its encounters with suspects and shares its evidence with police.
In Reed’s case, EPIC had used a dating site to create a decoy profile and then shifted the conversation to text messages in which the decoy said she was 15.
The police affidavit describes a series of sexual text messages coming from Reed’s phone after the girl identified herself as a 15-year-old.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in 2021, Reed arrived at an agreed-upon location and was confronted by Abercrombie, who then followed Reed back to his home.