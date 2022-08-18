ANDERSON – It took a Madison County jury 20 minutes to find Alyson Stephen guilty in connection with the death of her son.
Stephen showed no reaction Thursday when Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner-Sims read the verdict of guilty on a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Judge Warner-Sims set sentencing for Sept. 13.
Stephen, 27, Elwood, is looking at a possible 40-year sentence.
Her 23-month-old was found unresponsive on Oct. 26, 2018, at the home shared with Jacob Wootton. Ryder Stephen died Oct. 29 at Riley Hospital for Children.
After the state rested its case, Stephen decided not to testify during the trial.
Deputy prosecutor Jesse Miller said after the verdict was read that Stephen had numerous opportunities to not put the child in that situation.
“DCS (Department of Child Services) and police provided her with the resources she needed,” he said. “She had strong family support, but didn’t avail herself of them.”
Deputy prosecutor Justine Szostak said she was surprised at how quickly the verdict was reached.
“Justice was served,” she said.
In his closing statement, Miller said being a parent is an awesome and terrifying responsibility.
“Ryder should not have been in that position when he died,” Miller said. “This case is about responsibility.”
Miller said the history of violence displayed by her husband Jacob Wootton indicated that Ryder was in a dangerous situation.
“She (Stephen) was aware she was placing Ryder in a dangerous situation,” he said.
Miller cited testimony that indicated when Wootton got made at Stephen, he took it out on the children.
Miller and Szostak in their closing statement highlighted how many times Stephen violated a no contact order not to be around Wootton.
“This case is about justice,” Szostak said. “A child that doesn’t have a voice because of Alyson Stephen.”
She said Stephen lied to police at the Elwood hospital on the day Ryder was taken there with severe injuries.
“She lied to DCS about violating the no contact order,” Szostak said.
Szostak said immediately at the Elwood home paramedics observed multiple bruising on Ryder, some that were healing and that it was a crime scene.
“Are you going to believe she (Stephen) wasn’t aware of this,” she said of the on-going abuse of the children. “This was a dangerous situation for those children and she knew it.”
Defense attorney John Reeder said DCS was doing an investigation and never removed the children from Stephen’s care.
“That child took a horrible beating,” he said. “She left for work on Oct. 26.”
Reeder said Stephen regretted leaving the children with Wootton that day before someone else was coming to get them.
Wootton was sentenced by Judge Sims to 40 years following his plea of guilty to neglect of a dependent causing death and 12 years as a habitual offender.