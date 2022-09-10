ANDERSON — An Elwood mother convicted in the death of her son and an Anderson man in connection with a 2020 shooting death will be sentenced this week.
Alyson Stephen, 27, was convicted by a Madison Circuit Court Division 1 jury last month on a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Judge Angela Warner-Sims set sentencing for Tuesday.
Stephen’s 23-month-old was found unresponsive on Oct. 26, 2018, at the home shared with Jacob Wootton. Ryder Stephen died Oct. 29 at Riley Hospital for Children.
Deputy prosecutor Jesse Miller said after the verdict was read that Stephen had numerous opportunities to not put the child in that situation.
“DCS (Department of Child Services) and police provided her with the resources she needed,” he said. “She had strong family support, but didn’t avail herself of them.”
Wootton was sentenced by Judge Sims to 40 years following his plea of guilty to neglect of a dependent causing death and 12 years as a habitual offender.
Kyrell Cole, 19, will be sentenced Wednesday by Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper following his conviction on a murder charge and a firearms enhancement.
Madison County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna said Cole is facing a possible 85-year sentence.
Cole’s co-defendant, Demareyon Robinson, 20, was convicted last week in Madison Circuit Court Division 4 with sentencing set by Judge David Happe for Sept. 20.
Cole was arrested in 2020; Robinson was arrested in 2021.
They were convicted in the October 2020 shooting death of Quincy Malone who died of a single gunshot wound to the chest at his residence at the northeast corner of 21st and Morton streets.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Cole and Robinson went to Malone’s house to see about trading guns. A witness inside the residence at the time said Cole displayed a handgun and said that it was loaded.
The witness told investigators that Cole attempted to get Malone to fire the weapon outside the door, which Malone declined to do.
At some point, another man entered the residence and Robinson reportedly said to the witness, “Don’t move.” When the witness turned, she saw Robinson pointing a handgun at Malone’s chest before firing the weapon.
Malone yelled “Get down!” to the witness, and she noticed Cole pointing a gun at Malone. She then heard several more gunshots.