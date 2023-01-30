ANDERSON — Carla Burke, the former food service manager for Anderson Community Schools, will be sentenced Feb. 27 for stealing about $1 million from her former employer.
The U.S. District Court for Southern Indiana has set the date for Burke to enter a change of plea and to be sentenced.
Last week, the U.S. attorney’s office said it was awaiting the completion of a presentence report before Burke will be sentenced.
Burke, 62, agreed last October to plead guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and filing false tax forms in the theft .
The theft was discovered during a special audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts.
Burke was hired by the ACS Corp. in 1998 and was named food service department bookkeeper in 2006.
She resigned in 2019.
The audit found that from 2014 to 2019, Burke cashed 312 checks from the school lunch fund’s extracurricular bank account totaling $976,773.
The filing false tax reports charges stem from Burke failing to report $618,013 in income and owing $141,190 in taxes.
Burke is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years and a fine of $250,000 on the wire fraud charge and three years and a $250,000 fine on the income tax charges.
According to the court document, no agreement has been reached on a specific sentence, but the government has agreed to recommend a sentence at the low end of the sentencing guidelines.
Burke is requesting that she be sentenced to a federal prison she identifies at the time of sentencing.
The plea agreement requires Burke to repay $500,000 on the date of sentencing.
She will be required to repay $976,773 to ACS and the unpaid taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.
The charging document states that Burke, starting Jan. 1, 2014, and continuing until June 30, 2019, devised a scheme to defraud ACS through interstate wire communications.
She reportedly used the funds for personal expenditures, such as gambling at several casinos.
As part of her duties, Burke maintained the financial records for the Food Service Department. She also was responsible for issuing checks, approved by her supervisor, on behalf of the corporation.
To conceal her theft, Burke falsified corporation records, making it appear that the payments were to a corporate vendor.