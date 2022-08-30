ANDERSON — A month before her live-in boyfriend Quincy Malone was shot and killed, Sierra Thompson was arrested on charges involving a handgun.
Thompson, 22, was the only eyewitness to the events that unfolded on Oct. 29, 2020, in the house she shared with Malone in the 400 block of West 21st Street.
She testified Monday in the murder trial of Demareyon Robinson in Madison Circuit Court Division 4.
During Thompson's testimony defense attorney Bryan Williams asked how there could be a bullet hole in the blanket she used to cover herself during the exchange of gunfire and in the couch where she was seated.
Thompson said she didn’t know, adding she didn’t have a gun.
She was arrested on Sept. 20, 2020, on felony charges of criminal recklessness by shooting a firearm into a residence at Tower Apartments and recklessly firing the handgun creating a risk of injury.
The probable cause affidavit states that Thompson told Anderson Police Department officers that Malone told her a suspicious car was driving around the house where her mother lives.
She said that night she heard knocking on the apartment door, checked and went back to bed. After hearing the noise a second time Thompson got her pistol and fired repeatedly through the closed door.
Police were called to the Tower Apartments and found five exit holes in the door of Thompson’s apartment with the bullets found in a wall down the hallway.
Officers entered Thompson’s apartment after obtaining a search warrant and found nine shell casing on the floor and two boxes of ammunition.
She was released on bond and her trial has been continued several times and is now set for Sept. 29 in Madison Circuit Court Division 6.
Kyrell Cole, 19, a co-defendant in the shooting death of Malone, was found guilty in July. Cole is scheduled to be sentenced in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 on Sept. 14.