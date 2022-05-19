ANDERSON — The father of the boy recused from Falls Creek on April 23 has been charged with felony neglect of a dependent.
Joshua Roach, 34, Greenfield, was arrested Thursday on the charge and was released on his own recognizance by Criminal Magistrate Jason Childers after his initial court appearance.
Childers also put in place a no contact order which means Roach cannot have any contact with his son until the order is removed or modified by a judge.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the Pendleton Police Department, the boy was swimming at Falls Park when he was swept over the falls and was underwater for about 30 seconds.
A passerby Logan Norrod dove in and rescued the boy.
Norrod’s wife, Emily told police once it was discovered the boy was in trouble she started yelling toward people in the area to determine who his parents were.
Emily Norrod and a second witness said the boy’s father didn’t appear at the scene for between five and ten minutes.
The witnesses said Roach never spoke to Norrod and he didn’t seem to be concerned with what had happened.
Roach told police, according to court documents, that he was at Falls Park with his wife and three children and his dog and the children were playing in the creek.
Roach said he didn’t see what happened.
Roach’s wife, Shatawn, said outside the courtroom that what happened was an accident. She said Roach’s son lives with his mother.
Roach told Childers that he has previous felony convictions for neglect of a dependent, domestic battery and possession of methamphetamine.