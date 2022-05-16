INDIANAPOLIS — Each member of the class action lawsuit filed against the Madison County Sheriff’s Department will receive $28 per hour they were detained longer than 48 hours without a warrant.
United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana Judge Sarah Barker approved a settlement agreement on Monday.
The lawsuit filed in 2017 alleged that people were arrested without a warrant and detained in the Madison County jail for 48 hours or longer without a court appearance or notification of the charges.
Mark Long contacted the law firm about filing a lawsuit against the county and it was determined that other people were detained on a warrantless arrest for more than 48 hours without a judicial determination that probable cause existed.
People included in the class can file for a special damage award if they lost a job while incarcerated or suffered physical or psychological damages.
The settlement agreement calls for Madison County through its insurance carrier to pay $417,012 for 354 members of the class and $200,000 for 18 people that have requested special damages which will be determined by a special master appointed by the court.
Each of the 354 members of the class will receive a minimum of $1,344.
Judge Barker also approved $350,000 for the Fort Wayne law firm of Christopher Myer & Associates that brought the lawsuit started by Mark Long.
Long will receive an additional $5,000.
Barker said there were 477 people identified in the class and 123 were not able to be contacted and not included in the settlement agreement.
She ordered the settlement funds be deposited within the next 30 days so the distribution to members of the class can begin.
“The agreed amount represents a good settlement,” Barker said. “There is a good rate of recovery at $28 per hour.”
Barker said the lawsuit was an important case because it included significant civil rights violations.
“I commend both sides for hammering out an agreement,” she said.
“It’s important that county sheriffs, not just in Madison County, keep careful records of when people are detained,” Barker said. “There is a larger good that has been accomplished.”
Judge Barker noted that Myer & Associates have filed 11 class action lawsuits against county sheriff departments concerning the detaining of inmates for 48 hours or longer without a warrant being served or a hearing taking place.