ANDERSON — No trial date has been set in the lawsuit filed by former city employee Anikka King against the city of Anderson.
King filed the lawsuit in 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana alleging she was discriminated against based on her race and exposed to a racially hostile work environment.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2020 issued a notice that King had the right to sue.
In the response to the lawsuit, the city of Anderson denies all the allegations and has requested the case be dismissed.
Anderson City Attorney Paul Podlejski declined to comment Wednesday because of the pending litigation.
The city’s response said King failed to state a claim upon which relief can be granted; all of the acts King complained about are discretionary acts for which the city and Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. are immune; statute of limitations; and failure to exhaust administrative remedies.
King was hired by the city of Anderson in October 2018 to work in the Economic Development Department.
She applied for the deputy director’s position in the department as director of the Anderson Parks & Recreation Department and claims the jobs were given to two people with lesser qualification.
She filed a complaint with the Anderson Human Relations Department on Oct. 2, 2019, and was written up two days later for allegedly disclosing confidential information.
The city denied the allegations made by King in her complaint including: performed her job well; treated less favorably than white employees; denied tuition reimbursement that was granted to a white employee; subject to derogatory terms; and retailiation for placing a political yard sign on her property for Broderick’s opponent in the May 2019 primary election.