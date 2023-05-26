Editor's note: The original version of this article reported the length of the prison sentence incorrectly.
ANDERSON — A Pendleton man has been sentenced to 40 months in prison following his conviction on a felony charge of child molesting.
Thomas W. Francum, 55, received the sentence from Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper.
A jury found Francum guilty of fondling a then-12-year-old boy during two different periods of time from 2010 to 2014 and 2014 through 2016.
The jury found him not guilty of a second felony charge of child molesting.
The state’s case was presented by deputy prosecutors Dan Kopp and Matt Savage; Francum was represented by Bob Summerfield and Grey Harris.
At the time Francum was charged, he was employed as the executive director of the IT department for the Indiana Department of Correction.
The boy said during a Kids Talk forensic interview that, at times, Francum would wear a kabuki or Michael Myers mask.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Francum denied the allegations when interviewed by police, stating the boy was lying and being coached by his mother.