ANDERSON – Beginning next week there are four major trials scheduled to start in Madison County including two men charged with murder.
The trial of an Anderson man representing himself on a charge of attempted murder will start Nov. 30 in Madison Circuit Court Division 1.
Michael McCune was arrested in 2020 on a charge of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a friend 13 times.
In 2020 McCune while being housed at the Madison County jail severed a portion of a finger and mailed it to The Herald Bulletin to protest the conditions at the jail.
At the time, he was on disciplinary lockdown in a cell by himself for stealing from the medical staff.
Court documents show the incident started at a birthday party that ended in a fight, leaving LaVerne Pflugh Jr. with 13 stab wounds.
Alexander Ortiz is scheduled to go on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 on Dec. 12 on charges of murder and fraud.
Andrea Aquirre was found dead by her husband Dec. 20, 2022. Inside her residence in the 800 block of West Third Street.
The probable cause affidavit states Aguirre’s brother Diego named Ortiz as his sister’s boyfriend.
Anderson police investigators learned there was an active video camera pointed toward the back door and driveway of Aguirre’s residence.
The video showed Ortiz backing into the driveway at 4:04 p.m. Dec. 20 and using a key to enter the house, according to the court document. Aguirre arrived home at 6:18 p.m. and, along with Oritz, left the residence. At 6:40 p.m. they returned, unloaded groceries, and Aguirre is seen carrying a small child.
Ortiz is observed 10 minutes later setting out trash cans along the street. He is later observed leaving the residence at 1:04 a.m. Dec. 21.
Ortiz was arrested in Massachusetts, sleeping in Aguirre’s car and was returned to Madison County.
Roger Redding is scheduled to go on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 4 on Jan. 9 for the Nov. 11, 2021, stabbing death of his wife, Marina Redding.
Former Madison County Councilman Steve Sumner is scheduled to go on trial on Feb. 27 in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 on 13 criminal charges for alleged sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16.
Investigators obtained forensic information off of both Sumner’s and the girl’s cell phone. On Sumner’s cell phone investigators numerous images and videos of a young nude female. The girl said all but two of the photographs were of her taken in 2019 or the beginning of 2020, according to the charging information.