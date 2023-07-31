ANDERSON — A Frankton man has been convicted on two counts of child molesting and is awaiting another trial.
Gary Lee Hamby, 65, was convicted Friday by a Madison Circuit Court Division 3 jury. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on a higher-level felony count of child molesting.
Judge Andrew Hopper set sentencing for Aug. 16 and on the same day will reschedule the trial on the two remaining counts of child molesting.
Hamby faces a possible sentence of 2-to-24 years on the two convictions.
The state’s case was presented by deputy prosecutors Dan Kopp and Donna Duncan.
Hamby was charged with having sexual contact with three children, all under the age of 10 at the time of his arrest in 2019.