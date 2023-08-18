ANDERSON — A Frankton man has been sentenced to serve a 12-year prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of child molesting.
Gary Lee Hamby, 65, was convicted in July by a Madison Circuit Court Division 3 jury. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on a higher-level felony count of child molesting.
A new trial date has not been set.
Judge Andrew Hopper sentenced Hamby Wednesday to six years on the two felony child molesting convictions to be served consecutively.
Hopper also found Hamby to be a sexual or violent predator and ordered him to register as a sex offender for life.
The state’s case was presented by deputy prosecutors Dan Kopp and Donna Duncan.
In an affidavit of probable cause by Jason Callaway of the Indiana State Police, Hamby is accused of repeated encounters with three children.