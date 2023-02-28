MUNCIE — An Indianapolis grandmother has entered into a plea agreement in the 2014 death of her granddaughter.
Donna Randolph, 49, on Monday entered a plea of guilty to a felony charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance in Delaware Circuit Court Division 3.
If Judge Linda Ralu Wolf accepts the plea agreement, Randolph will receive a three-year sentence with one year suspended.
According to the Muncie Star Press, Randolph admitted to smoking marijuana before the crash that killed her granddaughter.
The Delaware County Prosecutor’s office, according to the plea agreement, will dismiss a charge of criminal recklessness.
Randolph has been detained in the Delaware County jail since August for failure to appear at a court hearing.
Her granddaughter Tavionna Ford died in the car accident which occurred on I-69 near Chesterfield on June 3, 2014. Randolph was reportedly driving a Chrysler 300 that was carrying the girl and other relatives.
Randolph’s southbound car made a U-turn, pulling out of the median near Exit 234 to head north. Randolph allegedly felt the tire pressure go low and pulled into a crossover which is off-limits to non-emergency vehicles.
Randolph said she felt the tire blow and was then hit from behind by a Dodge pick-up truck driven by a 72-year-old Michigan man.
Since the 2014 crash in Delaware County, Randolph has twice been convicted of driving while intoxicated in Marion County.
Randolph was released in 2021 from prison after serving a 1-year, 6-month sentence for being a habitual vehicular substance offender in a separate Marion County case.