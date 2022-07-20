ANDERSON — A local judge has awarded the Anderson Housing Authority a judgment of $9,000 against the owners of the Bingham Square Apartments.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said Wednesday a ruling in Madison Circuit Court awarded the Housing Authority damages of $7,059 and approximately $2,000 in legal costs.
The agency’s not-for-profit arm, Anderson Housing Inc. filed the lawsuit earlier this year for the rent payments.
AHA sought reimbursement from Property Resource Associates for rent paid in November after the apartments failed an inspection.
In other business: Townsend said Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has included $575,000 in the latest American Rescue Plan proposal for the renovation of the Lincolnshire Apartments.
Townsend said she explained to Broderick how the construction costs for the project have doubled because of supply chain issues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said Broderick said it was a reasonable request.
“The funding will cover the remaining gap for construction and to upgrade the electrical system,” Kevin Sulc, chairman of Anderson Housing Inc. said.
Sulc said the hope is to start construction in 2023 but there continues to be supply chain issues.
The Anderson City Council has to approve the funding that will be considered next Tuesday when the council will be asked to approve an ARP funding plan presented by Broderick.
The plan is to renovate the four-story brick apartment building, built in 1927, on the northeast corner of 12th and Lincoln streets.
The proposal is to create 21 one-bedroom apartments and now nine studio apartments. The project will cost an estimated $2 million.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission approved a $770,000 bond for the Lincolnshire project by using tax increment financing revenues.