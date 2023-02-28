ANDERSON – A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former employee Anikka King against the city of Anderson.
Judge Richard Young of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana ruled on Feb. 23 in favor of the city’s motion for summary judgement.
King filed the lawsuit in 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana alleging she was discriminated against based on her race and exposed to a racially hostile work environment.
“Defendants (Anderson and Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.) are entitled to summary judgement on all of King’s claims,” Judge Young wrote in the ruling.
King’s lawsuit against the Madison County Commissioners is still pending because they did not move for summary judgement.
The city’s response said King in her claim failed to state a claim upon which relief can be granted; all of the acts King complained about are discretionary acts for which the city and Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. are immune; statute of limitations; and failure to exhaust administrative remedies.
King was hired by the city of Anderson in October 2018 to work in the Economic Development Department.
She applied for the deputy director’s position in the department and for director of the Anderson Parks & Recreation Department and claims the jobs were given to two people with lesser qualification.
She filed a complaint with the Anderson Human Relations Department on Oct. 2, 2019, and was written up two days later for allegedly disclosing confidential information.
The city denied the allegations made by King in her complaint including: performed her job well; treated less favorably than white employees; denied tuition reimbursement that was granted to a white employee; subject to derogatory terms; and for placing a political yard sign on her property for Broderick’s opponent in the May 2019 primary election.
In Judge Young’s ruling he noted that reimbursement was not allowed by the Indiana State Board of Accounts and the first time she requested the funding she had not been an employee of the city for one year.
“In short, King has presented no evidence from which a reasonable jury could conclude that she was denied tuition assistance because of her race,” he wrote.
Young determined that King’s allegations of racial discrimination and the hiring of white candidates for the two positions she applied for had no merit.
Concerning the hostile work environment, Judge Young determined that the record indicates nothing shows King was treated differently because of her race by Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department.