A new mission

One of Nicole Kapuscinskis concerns is how the American dream of home ownership nearly was snatched away because of a previous owner who refused to relinquish title to a property that already been sold.

In her case, she said, there are two more owners who conceivably could mounts a post-sale claim, costing thousands to defend in court.

An activist who has supported legal cannabis and funding for needle exchange programs, she now plans to turn her attention to what she calls “The Hodson Clause,” which she would like to see added to real estate contracts.

That also would include a provision that would allow the “fraud clock” to be reinitiated with a new claim even after the statute of limitations has run out.

“I do know I am going to go for it. I am going to try to make it happen. I just can’t believe it is not a law.”