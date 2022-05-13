ANDERSON — After 10 minutes of deliberation, a jury found Michael S. Beeman, 23, Elwood, guilty of felony child molesting.
Beeman was taken into custody, and a sentencing hearing is scheduled for June.
“This case is about justice,” deputy prosecutor Justine Szosak said in closing statements.
She said the then 8-year-old girl disclosed that Beeman had performed a sexual act on her two years prior.
The incident wasn’t disclosed, Szosak said, because Beeman had threatened to kill the girl, her mother, family and friends.
She said after the incident that took place sometime between 2017 and 2018 the girl begged not to be left alone with Beeman, who was a frequent visitor to the residence.
Szosak said the girl’s statement during a Kids Talk interview and her testimony were consistent.
“He knew what he was doing was molesting her for his own sexual gratification,” she said.
Defense attorney Marcus Henderson said Beeman was falsely accused and the incident never happened.
He said jurors have testimony from three people to consider: the girl, her mother and Beeman.
Henderson said Beeman has denied the allegations.
“We can’t disprove anything because he wasn’t there,” he said.
Henderson said the girl’s statements were consistent, but could have been a consistent lie.
Deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp said the jurors were standing up for a little girl who couldn’t stand up for herself five years ago.
Kopp said the girl had no motive to lie to the jury or in her statement at Kids Talk.
“(Beeman) has a motive to lie,” Kopp said. “He is charged with child molesting.”
Beeman has additional pending felony charges in Circuit Court Division 1 of child exploitation, child solicitation and dissemination of material harmful to minors.
There is a trial hearing set for June 1.
Court documents indicate the incidents took place in 2018 in which a girl attempted to remove a younger girl’s pants and send a picture via cellphone to an unknown male.
The older girl also showed a picture of a male sexual organ to the younger girl, according to the court document.
The older girl told a case manager with the Indiana Department of Child Services that she was communicating with Beeman.
Beeman also allegedly sent messages to the girl stating he wanted to have sex with her when he returned to Elwood. He was living in Fort Wayne at the time.
Investigators found nude photographs of the two girls on the older girl’s cellphone that had been sent to Beeman, according to court records.