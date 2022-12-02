ANDERSON – An Anderson man representing himself on a charge of attempted murder has been convicted on the lesser offense of aggravated battery.
The Madison Circuit Court Division 1 jury deliberated five hours Thursday before returning the conviction of Michael McCune.
Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner-Sims set sentencing for Dec. 20. The state’s case was presented by deputy prosecutors Jennifer Haley and Alex Echeverria.
McCune was charged in 2020 with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a friend 13 times.
Court documents show the incident started at a birthday party that ended in a fight leaving Laverne Pflugh Jr. with 13 stab wounds.
Pflugh was treated at St. Vincent Anderson Hospital for stab wounds to the right hand, chest, groin, upper and lower back.
According to the probable cause affidavit, McCune was at a birthday party at a local bar. Afterward, those at the party went to a house in the 1900 block of East 49th Street where an argument started between McCune and Lavern Pflugh.
McCune returned later, and a second fight started in the front yard and Pflugh was stabbed 13 times, according to the affidavit.
Police found signs of a struggle in the front yard and blood stains leading into the kitchen of the house.
A witness during the trial testified that she observed McCune stabbing Pflugh several times in the back while the two tussled on the ground.
In 2020 McCune while being housed at the Madison County jail severed a portion of a finger and mailed it to The Herald Bulletin to protest the conditions at the jail. At the time, he was on disciplinary lockdown in a cell by himself for stealing from the medical staff.