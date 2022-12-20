Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Blowing snow. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely Thursday night with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of hours during the transition from rain to snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&