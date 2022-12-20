ANDERSON – A Markleville man was arrested on two felony counts of child molesting involving a 10-year-old girl.
Joey Lee Burden, 41, was arrested Friday by Madison County Sheriff Department deputies and is being detained at the Madison County jail on a $35,000 bond and a probation violation hold.
The charging document states the incidents took place between July 11, 2019, and Nov. 1, 2022.
The girl said during a Kids Talk forensic interview that Burden had been fondling her for several years.
She was able to describe the color of pillows and curtains in the bedroom in which she said the incidents occurred.
Burden told the girl never to tell anyone what had taken place, the court document said.
In November the girl told her mother what had taken place between her and Burden.
Burden declined to make a statement to Detective Thomas Naselroad on the advice of his attorney.
Burden has several convictions for driving under the influence and being a habitual offender