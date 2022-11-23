ANDERSON — A Middletown has pled guilty to two felony counts of child molesting for having sex with a girl starting when she was 12 years old and continuing over a two-year period.
William Keith Lakey entered the pleas Tuesday as part of a plea agreement in Madison Circuit Court Division 3.
The term of the plea agreement leaves the sentence up to Judge Andrew Hopper with a cap of 30 years to be served concurrently and with a 9-year sentence out of Henry County on a child molesting charge in 2021.
Sentencing is set for Dec. 7. The state’s case was presented by deputy prosecutor Dan Koop.
Lakey was arrested by Henry County sheriff's deputies on a felony charge of child molesting. Police at the time were also investigating an allegation that Lakey had sex with another minor in Madison County, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The probable cause affidavit states the investigation started in April when police were informed that the then-12-year-old girl had been molested by a family friend.
The girl told deputies that Lakey would provide her with marijuana and alcohol before they would have sexual intercourse. She said they had intercourse once behind the shed of a neighbor’s house and again in a vehicle parked at Kings Island amusement park near Cincinnati.
According to the affidavit, the girl told police she and Lakey exchanged explicit photos, as well.