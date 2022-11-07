ANDERSON – A Noblesville man has been sentenced to four years in prison for leaving the scene of a 2021 accident that left two people with serious injuries.
Roger McClain, 62, was sentenced Friday by Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley to four years for causing serious bodily injuries while intoxicated and four years for causing serious bodily injury while intoxicated exceeding the .08 legal limit.
Dudley ordered those sentences to be served concurrently with three years to be served at the Indiana Department of Correction and one year on probation.
According to the probable cause affidavit, McClain struck a motorcycle being driven by Kerry Hinkle on June 14 near the intersection of 38th Street and Ridge Road.
McClain fled the scene on foot and was arrested in the 4100 block of Madison Avenue.
A witness to the accident identified McClain as the driver of the truck.
McClain's blood alcohol test showed a .20 level of intoxication at the time of the accident.
Judge Dudley ordered McClain to pay restitution to Hinkle and his wife Barbara once a civil lawsuit is resolved.
It was McClain’s first conviction.
“This case goes well above the elements of the crime,” Dudley said. “He was way above the legal limit and there were two victims.”
Kerry Hinkle testified that he spent a month in the hospital and rehabilitation after the accident and his wife was treated for three weeks.