ANDERSON – Within hours of the stabbing death of Andrea Aguirre, defendant Alexander Ortiz was searching Google for “deaths in Anderson”.
The state of Indiana expects to rest its case Tuesday against Ortiz who is charged with murder and fraud in connection with the Dec. 20, 2021, death of Aguirre.
Investigators believe that Ortiz stabbed Aguirre on the morning of Dec. 20, 2021, and her body was discovered by her husband, Juan Avina, the night of Dec. 21, 2021.
Detective Gregg Edwards with the Indiana State Police provided detailed records for the cellphone that was traced to Ortiz prior to his arrest in Massachusetts on Dec. 29.
Edwards testified Monday that on the morning of Dec. 20, Ortiz traveled to Greenwood and returned to Anderson in the evening.
The cellphone records show at 12:33 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2021, Ortiz left Aguirre’s residence in the 2900 block of East Fifth Street and traveled south along Interstate-65.
At 3:12 a.m. while in a rest stop along Interstate-65 south of Indianapolis, Ortiz changed his Facebook photo and removed Aguirre as a friend. During the stop, he checked on flights to Boston and Orlando.
Ortiz then traveled north to Grand Rapids and eventually stopped in the Elkhart area.
Edwards said that at 12:31 a.m. on Dec. 22, Ortiz did several Google searches for “deaths in Anderson” and "Aguirre death." The Herald Bulletin reported Aguirre's death later that morning at about 11 a.m.
Edwards said that at 7:25 a.m. Ortiz received a Facebook message from Aguirre’s brother Diego. Ortiz said he hadn’t seen Aguirre since the prior Saturday.
Ortiz then traveled to Columbus, Ohio, again checking the internet for “deaths in Anderson”.
He remained in the Columbus area for one day before eventually traveling to the Boston area.
Edwards described Ortiz’s behavior as erratic on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21, stopping numerous times at gas stations in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio within minutes of previous stops.
“He was all over the place,” he testified.
Edwards said between Sept. 14, 2021, and Dec. 20, 2021, there were 557 calls from Ortiz’s cellphone to Aguirre, but none after 6:14 a.m. on the day Aguirre was stabbed to death.