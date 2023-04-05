ANDERSON — A pathologist testified Wednesday about the multiple stab wounds that killed Andrea Aguirre in 2021.
Alexander Ortiz is on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 charged with murder and fraud in connection with her death.
Dr. Latanga Watkins testified Wednesday about the stab wounds inflicted to the face of Aguirre, with two of the wounds considered fatal.
Watkins testified the stab wounds to the face were deeper, longer and wider than stab wounds found on Aguirre’s left hand.
She said one wound near Aguirre’s left ear was in a downward motion, severing arteries and her wind pipe.
Watkins said a second stab wound above the ear caused bleeding on the brain. Aguirre also suffered a fractured skull and a stab wound extended from her nose to just below the right eye.
“Both wounds on the left side had the potential to be fatal,” she testified. “The cause of death was multiple stab wounds.”
Sheena Rangel, who knew Aguirre since the fifth grade, said they talked every day.
During her testimony Rangel would repeatedly look at Ortiz with a stern look on her face.
Rangel said she received a telephone call from Aguirre on the night of Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:05 p.m. that lasted longer than 20 minutes.
“She was cooking and doing dishes,” Rangel said of the telephone call.
During that phone call, according to Rangel, Aguirre told her that Ortiz had let himself in and was sitting on the sofa.
Rangel told Aguirre it was not a good idea for Ortiz to be there.
She testified of awareness that there were confrontations between Aguirre and Ortiz prior to the night she died on Dec. 20, 2021.
Terrika Clark testified she was friends with Aguirre for 14 years and the two worked together at Alternatives Inc.
Clark said the two women would get together on her birthday every October. She said in 2021 that Ortiz was with them, although normally it was just the two women that got together on birthdays.
“I thought it was strange,” Clark testified. “It was weird for him to be there.”
She said there was a change in Aguirre’s demeanor after she started dating Ortiz.
“She was more depressed,” Clark said.
Investigators believe that Ortiz stabbed Aguirre the morning of Dec. 21, 2021, and her body was discovered by her husband, Juan Avina, that night.
Oritz was arrested Dec. 29, 2021, in Massachusetts, having driven there in Aguirre’s car while using her credit cards to pay for the trip from Anderson.