ANDERSON — A Madison County jury has found a Pendleton man guilty on two felony counts of child molesting.
The Madison Circuit Court Division 3 jury Tuesday found Lamar Fuqua, 60, guilty on two felony counts of child molesting, and the state dismissed two counts because the witness was unable to remember incidents that occurred when she was 3 or 4 years old.
Judge Andrew Hopper set sentencing for April 5. The state’s case was presented by deputy prosecutors Dan Kopp and Donna Duncan.
The probable cause affidavit said Fuqua molested an 11-year-old girl, starting seven or eight years previously, during visits to Madison County.
Fuqua denied the allegations when he was arrested.