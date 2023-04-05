ANDERSON — A Pendleton man will be spending a minimum of 34 years in prison after being sentenced on two felony counts of child molesting.
The Madison Circuit Court Division 3 jury in March found Lamar Fuqua, 60, guilty on two felony counts of child molesting, and the state dismissed two counts because the witness was unable to remember incidents that occurred when she was 3 or 4 years old.
Judge Andrew Hopper sentenced Fuqua Wednesday to a prison sentence of 40 years. Hopper also ruled Fuqua to be a credit-restricted felon requiring him to serve 85% of the sentence.
Fuqua was also determined to be a sexually violent felon and he has to register as a sex offender for life.
The state’s case was presented by deputy prosecutors Dan Kopp and Donna Duncan.
The probable cause affidavit said Fuqua allegedly molested an 11-year-old girl starting seven or eight years previously during visits to Madison County. Fuqua reportedly gave the girl $10 and said he could “do what I want.”
During an interview with the Family and Children’s Place Child Advocacy Center in Louisville the girl said Fuqua made her fondle him.
Another family told police that Fuqua allegedly fondled their daughter on July 4.
During a Kids Talk interview on Aug. 11, the girl said Fuqua touched her private parts.